Mexican border cities brace for mass deportations

Mexican border cities are beginning to plan for mass deportations of migrants following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to regional media. However, no clear plan has been announced by the Mexican government.

From Tijuana, bordering San Diego County, California, to Matamoros, near the Gulf of Mexico—where Trump announced he will rename it the “Gulf of America”—major Mexican cities have unveiled plans to construct large shelters to accommodate the thousands of migrants expected to be expelled as part of Trump’s mass deportation plan.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday that military and marine personnel are being deployed to assist in setting up migrant shelters. However, she did not elaborate on the timeline or locations, indicating that the government is awaiting developments in the U.S. over the next few weeks.

In Tijuana, local authorities are preparing shelters in several areas of the city, including two planned in an industrial complex that will accommodate up to 5,000 migrants. The city hopes these shelters, along with others expected to be opened by civilian organizations, will suffice until February, when they anticipate the federal government will take over preparations, according to Zeta.

In Mexicali, a city bordering Calexico, California, plans are underway to prepare a large shelter, but no activity was observed at the desolate site on Monday, according to OEM.

In Nogales, the closest Mexican city to Tucson, Arizona, plans to open shelters have been announced at a sports facility and an industrial complex, according to El Imparcial. Nogales received the highest number of deported immigrants through border ports of entry in 2024.

The state of Sonora is preparing shelters capable of housing up to 10,000 migrants in the cities of Nogales, San Luis Río Colorado, Agua Prieta, and Sonoyta.

In Ciudad Juárez, bordering El Paso, Texas, authorities have announced plans to set up a massive shelter this weekend in an area known as “El Punto,” a large space adjacent to the Rio Grande, which could temporarily house up to 7,500 migrants, according to OEM. With additional shelters being prepared in other parts of the city, Juárez is expected to accommodate up to 10,000 migrants.

In Piedras Negras, bordering Eagle Pass, Texas, local authorities are awaiting instructions from the federal government. The mayor has indicated that the shelters, which could house up to 6,000 migrants, are not yet ready, according to Super Channel 12.

Nuevo Laredo, bordering Laredo, Texas, is planning to open a large shelter in an event venue. However, local authorities are awaiting further communication from the Mexican government, according to Los Reporteros MX. In Matamoros, bordering Brownsville, Texas, local authorities are preparing a shelter at a stadium that could temporarily house up to 3,000 deported migrants.

Major raids to arrest unauthorized immigrants are expected to begin in major “sanctuary” cities in the U.S. on Tuesday. Trump has promised to launch a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration immediately after being sworn in, pledging to oversee the largest deportation effort in U.S. history.