Politics
Mexico blocks U.S. military deportation flight from landing
A U.S. military plane carrying deportees was denied landing in Mexico, according to NBC News, following the first flights with deported migrants departing from the U.S.
The U.S. began departing Air Force C-17 flights on Thursday, each carrying approximately 80 deported migrants. Two flights were bound for Guatemala, while one was scheduled to land in Mexico.
However, the Mexico-bound flight never took off, as the country reportedly refused to grant the U.S. military plane ground access, according to NBC News, citing two U.S. defense officials and a third person familiar with the situation.
The reason for Mexico blocking the flight was not immediately clear. Infobae Mexico consulted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) for details, but the ministry stated they are working on a possible response. Meanwhile, the Mexican National Migration Institute (INM) denied the story to the media outlet.
A White House official told NBC News that “The flights thing was an administrative issue and was quickly rectified.”
Tensions between the United States and Mexico have increased under President Donald Trump’s administration, primarily due to disputes over tariffs and immigration policies. Trump has announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada, citing concerns over undocumented migration and illicit fentanyl trafficking into the U.S. The tariffs are set to begin in February.
Mexico blocks U.S. military deportation flight from landing
United Airlines Boeing 787 makes sudden drop mid-flight, injuring 38
Trump ends federal security detail for Dr. Fauci
Pennsylvania family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Most Viewed
-
US News23 hours ago
Fig Fire in Murrieta, California prompts evacuation order and warnings
-
Legal1 week ago
Washington Post cartoonist Darrin Bell arrested for child pornography
-
US News1 day ago
Border 2 Fire in San Diego County grows to 600 acres
-
Legal2 days ago
7 police officers shot at San Antonio, Texas apartment building
-
Legal1 week ago
Southwest Airlines pilot arrested for DUI at Georgia airport
-
US News1 day ago
Apartment fire kills 3 in Key West, Florida
-
Legal1 week ago
Chef kills restaurant employee in North Carolina; shoots himself
-
World4 days ago
76 people killed in hotel fire at Turkish ski resort