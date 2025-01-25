Mexico blocks U.S. military deportation flight from landing

A U.S. military plane carrying deportees was denied landing in Mexico, according to NBC News, following the first flights with deported migrants departing from the U.S.

The U.S. began departing Air Force C-17 flights on Thursday, each carrying approximately 80 deported migrants. Two flights were bound for Guatemala, while one was scheduled to land in Mexico.

However, the Mexico-bound flight never took off, as the country reportedly refused to grant the U.S. military plane ground access, according to NBC News, citing two U.S. defense officials and a third person familiar with the situation.

The reason for Mexico blocking the flight was not immediately clear. Infobae Mexico consulted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) for details, but the ministry stated they are working on a possible response. Meanwhile, the Mexican National Migration Institute (INM) denied the story to the media outlet.

A White House official told NBC News that “The flights thing was an administrative issue and was quickly rectified.”

Tensions between the United States and Mexico have increased under President Donald Trump’s administration, primarily due to disputes over tariffs and immigration policies. Trump has announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada, citing concerns over undocumented migration and illicit fentanyl trafficking into the U.S. The tariffs are set to begin in February.