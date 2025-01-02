Montenegro shooting spree leaves 13 dead, including suspect

A shooting rampage in the Balkan country of Montenegro has left at least 13 people dead, including the suspect, according to officials and local media. This marks the deadliest shooting massacre in Montenegro since World War II.

The rampage began at a tavern in the town of Cetinje on Monday, where the shooter killed four people before continuing the spree at three other locations nearby. Eight more victims were killed, including two children and three women, according to Montenegrin media outlets, citing officials. Four additional people sustained life-threatening injuries.

The shooter, identified as 45-year-old Aleksandar Martinovic, died following a suicide attempt after being cornered by police during the manhunt that ensued.

Among the victims were Martinovic’s sister, his brother-in-law, and their children, ages 10 and 13, according to Novosti. The exact motive for the spree shooting is not fully known, but officials stated that Martinovic got into a verbal argument with the people he was with, went home to retrieve a gun, and returned to commit the crime.

With 13 fatalities, this is the worst shooting in Montenegro since the end of World War II. In 2022, Vučko Borilović carried out a similar spree shooting in the same town of Cetinje, leaving 10 dead, including two children. That shooter was killed in a gunfight with police.

“On the occasion of the tragic event that occurred today in Cetinje, the Government of Montenegro, in an emergency telephone session, decided to declare January 2, 3, and 4 as Days of Mourning,” said Montenegro’s Government in a statement.