US News
Small plane crashes into building in Fullerton, California; 2 dead, 19 injured
A small plane has crashed into the roof of a building in Orange County, California, leaving at least two people dead and 19 injured, according to officials and local media. The crash triggered a four-alarm fire.
The incident was reported by the Fullerton Police Department at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday, involving a plane crash in the 2300 block of Raymer Ave. Aerial images from KABC showed a hole in a large building caused by the crash.
At least two people have died, according to Fullerton officials. Another 19 individuals were treated for injuries ranging from serious to minor. It remains unclear whether the casualty figures include those aboard the plane.
The plane crash occurred just outside the perimeter of Fullerton Municipal Airport, in an area containing wholesale buildings. The plane may have crashed into a design and home goods store, though this has not been officially confirmed.
A four-alarm fire was declared at the building shortly after the incident but has since been extinguished. The building sustained significant damage and has been red-tagged.
Officials confirmed that the incident involved a homebuilt, experimental aircraft. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, but it is known that the pilot requested an immediate return to Fullerton Airport after taking off.
