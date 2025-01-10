Politics
Supreme Court rejects Trump’s bid to delay sentencing in Hush Money case
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Donald Trump’s attempt to halt Friday’s sentencing in the hush money case, according to a court order. The justices voted 5-4 to deny the request.
The Supreme Court declined to intervene in President-Elect Trump’s trial, stating that the alleged evidentiary violations can be addressed through the standard appeals process and do not require immediate action, according to the order released on Thursday.
The court also emphasized that the sentencing’s impact on Trump’s presidential responsibilities is minimal, given that the trial court plans to impose an “unconditional discharge” sentence during a brief virtual hearing.
The Supreme Court voted 5-4, with justices Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh dissenting, indicating they would have granted the application.
In May 2024, Donald Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a Manhattan court. The charges arose from payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, aimed at concealing an alleged affair.
The Supreme Court’s order allows the sentencing to proceed as scheduled, which is set for Friday. Judge Juan Merchan has indicated that Trump will likely receive an “unconditional discharge,” meaning no jail time, fines, or probation.
