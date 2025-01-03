Surfer feared dead in shark in South Australia

A surfer is believed to have died following a great white shark attack in Australia, according to officials and local media.

Emergency services were called to a beach area known as the Granites, near Westall Way Loop in South Australia, at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, according to police. Reports indicated that a shark was seen attacking a surfer.

A search operation was launched to locate the man, identified as 28-year-old Lance Appleby, according to 7NEWS. Senior Constable Rebecca Stokes stated that the surfer was likely killed by the shark.

“There was just no sign of this young man; there’s just been no sign of him,” Stokes said. “From witnesses’ descriptions, we’re pretty confident that, sadly, he’s been killed by this shark.”

“I understand someone went out on a jet ski immediately after the attack, which is extremely brave of them, and they were able to recover the surfboard,” Stokes added.

Just four hours earlier, a local had posted a warning in a South Australian West Coast shark alert Facebook forum about a great white shark, according to 7NEWS. “Large great white sighted acting aggressively near Granites, Streaky Bay,” the post read.

The beach has been closed to the public, and police are urging people to avoid the area.