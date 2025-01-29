Legal
Texas Amber Alert: Serenity Turner-Douglas missing near Houston
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Serenity Turner-Douglas after she was reported missing from Missouri City, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
Serenity was last seen at 7007 Knights Ct in Missouri City at 3:34 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.
Serenity is believed to be with Megan LeCour, who is described as a 31-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.
The nature of her relationship to Serenity was not disclosed.
Serenity is described as a 15-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black pants, and black shoes. She was also carrying a pink or rainbow backpack.
Anyone who sees Serenity or LeCour is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-5832 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
