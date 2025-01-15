TikTok plans to shut down access for U.S. users on Sunday

The social media app TikTok is planning to shut down access for U.S. users on Sunday due to a looming federal law that is set to ban the app, according to The Information. The platform will effectively cease operations in the country if the Supreme Court does not intervene.

TikTok, the widely popular video-sharing app owned by China’s ByteDance, faces a potential ban in the United States on Sunday. The company plans to disable the app for U.S. users on the same day if the U.S. Supreme Court does not intervene, according to sources cited by The Information.

If ByteDance shuts down TikTok in the U.S., users will no longer be able to access the app, even if it has already been downloaded, The Information reported. Attempts to open the app will redirect users to a website providing information about the ban.

The ban stems from the “Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act”, enacted in April 2024. The law mandates that TikTok either divest its U.S. operations by the specified deadline or cease operations nationwide. The legislation reflects concerns over foreign-controlled applications posing a national security risk.

Article continues below the player

TikTok has filed for an emergency injunction from the Supreme Court to delay the law’s implementation, arguing that a ban would violate First Amendment rights and severely impact its business and the 170 million American users of the platform, according to WHYY. Oral arguments were presented on Friday, during which the justices appeared inclined to uphold the law, prioritizing national security considerations.

President-elect Donald Trump, who previously supported a TikTok ban during his administration, has since shifted his stance. He now advocates for a postponement of the ban’s enforcement to explore a political resolution once he takes office.