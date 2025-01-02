Legal
Truck driver’s bomb threat shuts down section of I-85 in South Carolina
A driver of an 18-wheeler has shut down part of Interstate 85 in South Carolina following a bomb threat made during a traffic stop, according to officials and a local journalist.
Reports of the incident involving an 18-wheeler in Greenville, South Carolina, surfaced around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and WXIA journalist Cody Alcorn. The driver reportedly stated that he had a bomb after being pulled over by State Transport Police.
“I-85 NB and SB in Greenville is closed near (Mile Marker) 44 due to an incident,” said Highway Patrol Community Relations Officer Mitchell Ridgeway. “Both sides of the I-85 are closed until further notice. Detours are posted, but the public is urged to avoid I-85 in this area until further notice.”
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a statement noting that the section of I-85 was closed as a precautionary measure due to the bomb threat. “Normal I-85 traffic will resume once the tractor-trailer is swept and cleared by SLED’s bomb squad,” McMaster said.
As of now, there is no indication of an explosive device in the trailer, nor has the identity of the driver been revealed.
Truck driver’s bomb threat shuts down section of I-85 in South Carolina
Remains of missing Electric Forest festival goer found after nearly 7 years
Montenegro shooting spree leaves 13 dead, including suspect
Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas leaves 1 dead, 7 injured
Most Viewed
-
World5 days ago
179 people killed in Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea
-
Legal3 days ago
6 people shot in the Bronx, including woman ‘used as human shield’
-
Legal2 days ago
14 killed, dozens injured in New Orleans terrorist attack
-
World3 days ago
SWISS Airlines crew member dies days after emergency landing due to smoke
-
World3 days ago
Kiribati’s Christmas Island is first to welcome 2025
-
Legal3 days ago
U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, top prosecutor in Jan. 6 cases, to resign
-
Legal6 days ago
4 dead, including suspect, in connected South Carolina shootings
-
World5 days ago
Man killed by shark while fishing off eastern Australia