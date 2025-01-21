Trump signs Executive Order to withdraw U.S. from World Health Organization

The United States will withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) following an Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office.

The order, signed on Monday, cites the organization’s “mishandling” of the COVID-19 pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China, as well as other global health crises. It also criticizes the WHO for its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of member states.

“In addition, the WHO continues to demand unfairly onerous payments from the United States, far out of proportion with other countries’ assessed payments,” the order states. “China, with a population of 1.4 billion, has 300 percent of the population of the United States, yet contributes nearly 90 percent less to the WHO.”

Trump had intended to withdraw from the WHO during his first term. His administration notified the organization on July 6, 2020, of its intention to withdraw, but the process did not materialize. A presidential letter during the early days of the Biden administration retracted Trump’s notification, but that letter has now been revoked.

The Secretary of State and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget have been directed to pause the transfer of U.S. funds, support, and resources to the WHO, and to recall and reassign U.S. government personnel or contractors working in any capacity with the organization.

It will take time for the United States to complete the withdrawal, according to a health law expert cited by The New York Times. A joint resolution adopted by Congress at the agency’s founding outlines the withdrawal process, requiring the U.S. to provide a year’s notice and pay its financial obligations to the organization for the current fiscal year.

The World Health Organization, established in 1948, is a specialized agency of the United Nations focused on global public health. It has played a central role in eradicating diseases like smallpox, combating pandemics such as HIV/AIDS, and coordinating international responses to health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States has historically been one of the largest contributors to the WHO, providing both financial support and leadership in shaping global health policies. Experts warn that a U.S. withdrawal could hinder the organization’s ability to respond to health emergencies. It could also weaken international cooperation on health issues and isolate the U.S. from crucial data-sharing networks and research collaborations.