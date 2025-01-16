UK and Ukraine to sign ‘100 Year Partnership’ treaty

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy will sign a treaty dubbed the “100 Year Partnership,” officials announced. The treaty signing will coincide with the Prime Minister’s first visit to Kyiv since taking office.

The “100 Year Partnership” aims to broaden and deepen relations between the two countries, focusing on both defense and non-military areas while fostering closer community ties, according to a statement from the U.K. Prime Minister’s Office.

The agreement encompasses nine “key pillars” designed to “harness the innovation, strength, and resilience that Ukraine has demonstrated in its defense against Russia’s illegal and barbaric invasion,” the statement said.

The treaty is expected to enhance military collaboration on maritime security through a new framework aimed at bolstering security in the Baltic Sea, Black Sea, and Azov Sea, and deterring Russian aggression.

It will also unite experts to advance scientific and technological partnerships in fields such as healthcare, agriculture technology, space exploration, and drones. Additionally, it will foster enduring friendships through classroom projects. The partnership will also position the U.K. as Ukraine’s preferred ally in energy sector development, critical minerals strategy, and green steel production.

The U.K. has pledged “to stand shoulder-to-shoulder” with Ukraine for the next century, according to the statement. The treaty will be signed on Thursday during Starmer’s visit to Kyiv, where he is also expected to announce additional military and economic aid to Ukraine.

“Putin’s ambition to wrench Ukraine away from its closest partners has been a monumental strategic failure,” said the Prime Minister. “Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level.”