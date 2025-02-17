Delta Air Lines plane crash-lands at Toronto airport

A Delta Air Lines plane crash-landed and overturned at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, according to officials and local media. At least eight people have been injured, including a child who is in critical condition.

Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport from Minneapolis, was the plane involved in the incident, according to Canada’s Minister of Transport, Anita Anand. All 80 passengers and crew members have been accounted for.

According to CP24, up to eight people have been injured, including two adults and a child in critical condition.

“Delta is aware of reports of Endeavor Flight 4819 operating from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto-Pearson International Airport as involved in an incident,” said a statement from the airliner.

Endeavor Air is a regional airline subsidiary of Delta Air Lines. The aircraft is a CRJ-900LR, registered as N932XJ, according to FlightRadar24.

As a result of the incident, a ground stop was declared at Toronto Pearson Airport, temporarily suspending departures and arrivals. Footage from the scene showed people evacuating from the overturned aircraft.

Article updated at 4:06 p.m. E.T.