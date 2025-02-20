Alabama police chief and four officers arrested in corruption case

Five Alabama police officers and the wife of one officer have been indicted and arrested on multiple charges related to an investigation stemmed from the death of a dispatcher, according to officials. Among those arrested is the police chief of the department.

The Cullman County Grand Jury indicted the five officers of the Hanceville Police Department, along with the wife of one officer, on charges including tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, use of official position for personal gain, and other related offenses, according to District Attorney Champ Crocker.

The five officers are Police Chief Jason Shane Marlin, Cody Alan Kelso, Jason Scott Wilbanks, William Andrew Shellnutt, and Eric Michael Kelso, along with Eric Kelso’s wife, Donna Reid Kelso. Eric Kelso faces additional charges, including four counts of selling/distributing dangerous drugs.

The Alabama grand jury also called for the immediate abolishment of the Hanceville Police Department and recommended that another local or state law enforcement agency take over the responsibility of protecting the citizens of Hanceville.

Article continues below the player

“Based upon the investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, we, the grand jury, find that the Hanceville Police Department is a particularly ongoing threat to public safety,” the Cullman County Grand Jury stated.

“There is a rampant culture of corruption in the Hanceville Police Department, which has recently operated more as a criminal enterprise than a law enforcement agency,” the grand jury said, adding that the department has “failed public trust.”

District Attorney Crocker revealed that one of the most alarming discoveries during the investigation was that the evidence room was not secured. Unauthorized individuals were able to access it, using a broomstick to open the door through a hole in the wall.

The grand jury further stated that the department “failed to account for, preserve, and maintain evidence and, in doing so, has failed crime victims and the public at large,” with the evidence being rendered unusable.

A tour of the Hanceville jail by the grand jury also revealed a lack of basic health and safety provisions for both personnel and inmates, as well as a lack of maintenance.

The charges stem from an investigation into the death of 911 dispatcher Christopher Willingham, 49, of the Hanceville Police Department, who died in his office in August 2024 from a drug overdose caused by the combined toxic effects of fentanyl, gabapentin, diazepam, amphetamine, carisoprodol, and methocarbamol.

Advertisment1

“The death of former dispatcher Chris Willingham is the direct result of Hanceville Police Department’s negligence, lack of procedure, general incompetence, and disregard for human life,” the grand jury stated.

Hanceville Mayor Jim Sawyer released a statement acknowledging that “the Hanceville Police Department has fallen short in its mission to serve the people” and emphasizing that “such individuals must be held accountable without delay. We will uncover the truth, and justice will be served.”

“I have spoken with District Attorney Crocker and informed him of our agreement that the evidence room should be audited by the appropriate authorities,” Sawyer said. “At this time, I am unable to comment further, as we do not want to jeopardize the ongoing investigations or hinder the prosecution of those responsible.”