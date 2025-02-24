World
Head-on bus collision in Germany injures over 30, including children
A head-on collision between two buses in Germany has left more than 30 people injured, including several children, according to officials.
First responders arrived at the scene at 9:08 a.m. on Monday following reports of the collision in Saarbrücken, a city near the French border, according to a statement from Saarland State Police. The two buses collided head-on at the intersection of Breslauer Strasse and Distelfeld.
A total of 41 people were aboard the buses at the time of the accident, including twelve kindergarten children, the statement said.
At least 33 people were injured, ranging in age from 3 to 80. Twenty-eight of them required hospitalization, while nine sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Saarland Police. The 12 kindergarten children were also initially taken to hospitals.
Both buses sustained significant damage, with officials deeming them a “total write-off.” Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.
Head-on bus collision in Germany injures over 30, including children
3 dead, 2 injured after boat capsizes off Staten Island, NY
Musk’s demand for federal employee reports faces agency resistance
Germany’s CDU wins election as AfD surges to second place
Most Viewed
-
Legal4 days ago
Illinois Amber Alert: Tristen Gaters abducted in Chicago
-
Business4 days ago
Trump plans executive order to put USPS under federal control
-
World7 days ago
NASA increases Earth impact probability for asteroid 2024 YR4 to 2.6%
-
World1 week ago
Delta Air Lines plane crash-lands at Toronto airport
-
Legal1 week ago
Michigan man drives 700 miles to set fire to Pennsylvania home with 6 inside
-
Legal6 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Nevaeh Norwood missing in Bell County
-
US News4 days ago
7 injured in barbecue explosion at Kaanapali resort in Hawaii
-
US News4 days ago
Helicopter crash on Idaho’s Ririe Reservoir leaves 1 dead, 1 injured