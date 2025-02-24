Head-on bus collision in Germany injures over 30, including children

A head-on collision between two buses in Germany has left more than 30 people injured, including several children, according to officials.

First responders arrived at the scene at 9:08 a.m. on Monday following reports of the collision in Saarbrücken, a city near the French border, according to a statement from Saarland State Police. The two buses collided head-on at the intersection of Breslauer Strasse and Distelfeld.

A total of 41 people were aboard the buses at the time of the accident, including twelve kindergarten children, the statement said.

At least 33 people were injured, ranging in age from 3 to 80. Twenty-eight of them required hospitalization, while nine sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Saarland Police. The 12 kindergarten children were also initially taken to hospitals.

Both buses sustained significant damage, with officials deeming them a “total write-off.” Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.