Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes Central California

A minor earthquake has shook parts of Central California, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The magnitude 4.4 earthquake was centered 6.2 miles from Avenal in Central California and had a shallow depth of 6.6 miles below the surface, according to preliminary data from the USGS. It struck at 4:17 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Minor shaking was reported near the epicenter and as far as Paso Robles and Atascadero, according to user-submitted reports to the USGS. Preliminary intensity maps indicate that shaking may have been felt as far south as the Santa Maria Valley and as far north as Merced County.

The earthquake triggered the activation of the ShakeAlert system, with alerts preemptively sent to cellphones near the epicenter.

No significant damage or impacts are expected from this earthquake.

Earthquakes in the region are frequent, as the area sits on several active seismic faults, though most are too weak to be felt. One of the strongest earthquakes to strike the region occurred in 1983, when a magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit near Coalinga, causing nearly 100 injuries and significant damage, according to the USGS.