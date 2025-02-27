Legal
Mexican ghost hunter and influencer killed in shooting before livestream
A Mexican ghost hunter and social media influencer was killed in a shooting overnight as he was preparing to stream in central Mexico, according to local media.
The armed attack occurred just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the city of Juventino Rosas, in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, local media reported. The gunmen pulled up alongside the victims who were in a Hummer SUV and opened fire.
Sergio Villegas G., known as Sergio VG on social media, was killed in the shooting. The second individual was critically injured.
Sergio VG was a locally known video content creator and streamer specializing in ‘paranormal investigations’. The attack happened shortly after he posted on social media that he would be streaming later that night.
Just a day earlier, on Monday, the influencer reported on social media that his SUV had been vandalized at a ranch, with tire caps stolen and knife scratches left on the doors. In the video, he said he would find those responsible and mentioned that a suspicious truck had stopped near his location.
No arrests have been made in connection with the murder, and authorities have not released an official statement about the incident.
Facebook outage leaves users unable to access site on desktops
Mexican ghost hunter and influencer killed in shooting before livestream
Lil Baby video linked to gang violence that killed 2 children; 7 arrested
Shooting near German courthouse leaves 4 injured during murder trial
Most Viewed
-
Legal6 days ago
Illinois Amber Alert: Tristen Gaters abducted in Chicago
-
Business6 days ago
Trump plans executive order to put USPS under federal control
-
World1 week ago
NASA increases Earth impact probability for asteroid 2024 YR4 to 2.6%
-
World1 week ago
Delta Air Lines plane crash-lands at Toronto airport
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas Amber Alert: Nevaeh Norwood missing in Bell County
-
US News6 days ago
7 injured in barbecue explosion at Kaanapali resort in Hawaii
-
US News6 days ago
Helicopter crash on Idaho’s Ririe Reservoir leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
-
US News3 days ago
3 dead, 2 injured after boat capsizes off Staten Island, NY