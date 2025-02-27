Mexican ghost hunter and influencer killed in shooting before livestream

A Mexican ghost hunter and social media influencer was killed in a shooting overnight as he was preparing to stream in central Mexico, according to local media.

The armed attack occurred just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the city of Juventino Rosas, in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, local media reported. The gunmen pulled up alongside the victims who were in a Hummer SUV and opened fire.

Sergio Villegas G., known as Sergio VG on social media, was killed in the shooting. The second individual was critically injured.

Sergio VG was a locally known video content creator and streamer specializing in ‘paranormal investigations’. The attack happened shortly after he posted on social media that he would be streaming later that night.

Just a day earlier, on Monday, the influencer reported on social media that his SUV had been vandalized at a ranch, with tire caps stolen and knife scratches left on the doors. In the video, he said he would find those responsible and mentioned that a suspicious truck had stopped near his location.

No arrests have been made in connection with the murder, and authorities have not released an official statement about the incident.