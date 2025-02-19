US News
Mid-air collision between small planes in Arizona leaves 2 dead
At least two people have died following a mid-air collision between two small planes in Southern Arizona, according to officials.
A Lancair and a Cessna 172 collided midair near Marana Regional Airport around 8:25 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Two people were on board each aircraft.
At least two fatalities have been confirmed, according to the Marana Police Department, which stated that both aircraft were small, fixed-wing, single-engine planes.
Local police and federal aviation officials are investigating the incident, but no cause of the collision has been reported.
The town of Marana is located in Pima County, Arizona, just northwest of Tucson.
