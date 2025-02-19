Politics
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Hosemann ‘fine’ after collapsing in state Senate
Mississippi Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann is doing “fine” after collapsing while presiding over the state Senate. The politician said he was suffering from dehydration.
A livestream from the Senate floor at the state Capitol in Jackson, Mississippi, captured the moment of Hosemann’s collapse. The Lieutenant Governor is seen slowly leaning into the podium before falling unconscious to the floor. Several people quickly rushed to assist him.
“Thank you all for the kind words and prayers,” Hosemann told WJTV 12 in a statement. “I was dehydrated and am feeling fine now. I am grateful for Mississippi’s phenomenal medical professionals and am ready to go back to work tomorrow. Lesson learned: Stay hydrated.”
State Senator John Horhn said Hosemann was able to get up and walk to his office, according to WAPT. Senator Josh Harkins added that the Lieutenant Governor appeared to be doing well after leaving the state Capitol.
“As he walked out of the Capitol a little while ago, he looked at us and said, ‘Hey, that last bill was awful!’” Harkins said.
Charles Delbert Hosemann Jr., 77, has served as Mississippi’s lieutenant governor since January 2020, following his tenure as Mississippi Secretary of State from 2008 to 2020.
