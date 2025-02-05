Legal
Ohio warehouse shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
A mass shooting at a warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, has left one person dead and five others injured, according to officials. Police believe the attack was targeted.
“New Albany Police are currently responding to an active shooter situation at KDC/One,” stated an alert issued by the City of New Albany on Tuesday evening.
One person has been killed and five others were shot and transported to hospitals, according to New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones. The conditions of the injured are currently unknown.
Local media initially reported that a suspect had been apprehended. However, Chief Jones confirmed that no suspects are currently in custody, and police are searching for a person of interest.
Police believe the shooting was a “targeted attack” but have not yet determined a motive. A firearm was recovered at the scene.
A large police presence was seen at the KDC/One warehouse. Around 150 people were inside the facility at the time of the shooting and have since been evacuated.
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
F-35 fighter jet crashes at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska
-
US News6 days ago
Black Hawk and American Airlines flight collide in D.C., killing 67
-
US News5 days ago
Plane crashes in Philadelphia, killing 6 on board; casualties reported on ground
-
Legal1 day ago
Wisconsin Amber Alert: Sophia Franklin missing from Dodge County
-
Business1 week ago
Twitter alternative Bluesky hits 30 million users
-
Legal1 week ago
Border Patrol agents fired upon in Texas border
-
US News1 week ago
Florida man dies after being pulled into woodchipper
-
World1 day ago
Santorini earthquake swarm triggers evacuations amid fears of larger quake