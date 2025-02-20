Politics
Trump calls for federal takeover of Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump said that the federal government should take over Washington, D.C., while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.
In remarks made on Wednesday, President Trump stated, “I think that we should govern the District of Columbia,” adding, “I think that we should run it strong, run it with law and order, make it absolutely flawless, make it safe.”
Trump noted that he gets along with Mayor Muriel Bowser but said, “They are not doing the job.” He also praised the Washington, D.C., police but added, “They’re not utilized properly.”
“The federal government should take over the governance of D.C. and run it really, really properly,” Trump stated.
Trump cited crime and homelessness as reasons for federal intervention in D.C., giving examples of homeless tents on lawns and saying that “we can’t have that” as world leaders are set to visit him in the coming weeks.
“When they come in to see me—like Macron is coming, the Prime Minister of the UK is coming, all these people coming over to see me. We’ll have ultimately President Xi, we’ll have everybody… You can’t let that happen. You can’t have tents all over your beautiful, your once magnificent houses and lawns, you just can’t do it,” Trump said.
The President’s comments align with efforts by congressional Republicans to reduce the district’s autonomy, potentially reversing decades of self-governance established under the Home Rule Act, according to AP. Currently, while Washington, D.C., operates its own local government, Congress retains oversight and has the authority to overturn local laws.
Trump calls for federal takeover of Washington, D.C.
Alabama police chief and four officers arrested in corruption case
Two teen girls arrested for plotting mass attack at Houston-area school
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Hosemann ‘fine’ after collapsing in state Senate
Most Viewed
-
World2 days ago
NASA increases Earth impact probability for asteroid 2024 YR4 to 2.6%
-
World2 days ago
Delta Air Lines plane crash-lands at Toronto airport
-
US News1 week ago
U.S. Navy fighter jet crashes in San Diego Bay; pilots eject safely
-
Legal3 days ago
Michigan man drives 700 miles to set fire to Pennsylvania home with 6 inside
-
Legal1 week ago
Wyoming home shooting leaves multiple victims
-
US News1 week ago
Plane owned by Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil crashes at Scottsdale Airport; 1 dead
-
World6 days ago
Ukraine says Russian drone struck Chernobyl reactor 4 dome
-
Legal1 day ago
Texas Amber Alert: Nevaeh Norwood missing in Bell County