Trump says the U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will take control of the Gaza Strip following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, where the two leaders discussed the future of Gaza and Iran’s threats in the region.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said during a press conference with the Prime Minister on Tuesday, adding that the U.S. “will be responsible for dismantling all dangers, including unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site.”

Trump further stated that the site “will be leveled, and the destroyed buildings will be cleared.” He also mentioned plans for economic development, saying it “will provide an unlimited number of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

“You just can’t go back. If you go back, it’s going to end the same way it has for 100 years,” Trump said, referring to the 1.8 million Palestinians, whom he suggested should relocate to other Middle Eastern countries.

Netanyahu praised Trump, calling him “the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House.” Commenting on Trump’s proposal, he added, “This is the kind of thinking that will reshape the Middle East and bring peace.”

The Israeli leader also accused Iran of attempting to assassinate Trump and reiterated that both leaders are committed to countering Iran’s aggression in the region and ensuring it “will never develop a nuclear weapon.”

While answering reporters’ questions, Trump stated that the U.S. will send troops to Gaza “if it’s necessary” and that he envisions a “long-term ownership position.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump signed an executive order imposing “maximum pressure” on Iran, aiming to block all pathways to a nuclear weapon, curtail its ballistic missile program, and halt its support for terrorist groups.

The order directs the implementation of new sanctions, modifications, and eliminations of sanction waivers, a campaign to virtually eliminate Iran’s oil exports worldwide, and the diplomatic isolation of the country, among other measures.

Countries such as Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have expressed strong opposition to Trump’s plan of the U.S. occupying Gaza, warning that it could destabilize the region and undermine efforts toward a two-state solution, according to the Wall Street Journal. The Palestinian Authority and Hamas have also rejected the proposal, viewing it as an infringement on Palestinian sovereignty.

