U.S. military-contracted plane crashes in the Philippines, killing 4

An aircraft contracted by the U.S. Department of Defense crashed in the Philippines, killing all four people on board, according to officials. Among the victims were a U.S. military service member and three defense contractors.

The small plane, a Beech King Air 300 with registration number N349CA, crashed around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in a rice field in Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, according to the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The aircraft was contracted by the U.S. Department of Defense and was providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support at the request of the Philippines, according to a statement from the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM). The incident occurred during a routine mission in support of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation activities.

All four individuals on board were killed, INDOPACOM confirmed. The victims included one U.S. military service member and three defense contractors.

Article continues below the player

Eyewitnesses reported that the aircraft was flying low over Ampatuan, seemingly surveying the area, before it suddenly plummeted into an open field in Barangay Malatimon, according to PNA. Videos circulating on social media showed the wreckage, along with a water buffalo that was fatally injured in the crash.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by INDOPACOM and Philippine aviation authorities.