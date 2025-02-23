Vito Perillo, oldest US mayor, dies at 100

Vito Perillo, the Mayor of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, and believed to be the oldest mayor in the U.S., has passed away at age 100, according to officials.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mayor Vito Perillo, a man of integrity and a beloved member of our community,” said Tinton Falls Borough Administrator Charles W. Terefenko. “For the past eight years, he served assiduously, always striving to do what was right for the people he represented.”

Born in 1924, Perillo was a proud member of the “Greatest Generation.” He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, followed by a long career as a civil engineer. At age 93, Perillo embarked on a political journey, running for mayor of Tinton Falls in 2017.

“With the same determination that had guided him throughout his life, Vito went door-to-door, personally handing out over 7,500 flyers and even wore out two pairs of shoes in the process,” read a Tinton Falls biography. “His hard work paid off when he won the election by over 300 votes, becoming mayor at an age when most people are long retired.”

Perillo was re-elected for a second term at age 97. In December 2024, he announced he would not seek re-election for a third term, planning to conclude his service at the end of 2025.

In September last year, Perillo celebrated his 100th birthday, receiving an outpouring of admiration from residents and colleagues. Despite his age, he remained actively involved in municipal affairs, attending most council meetings via Zoom and continuing to provide guidance on key issues, according to NBC New York.

Multiple attempts were made to confirm whether Perillo was the oldest mayor in the U.S., but professional organizations stated they do not keep records on such data, according to The Asbury Park Press. Nonetheless, the claim remained uncontested.

“To those who knew him personally, he was more than just a leader—he was a friend, a mentor, and an inspiration. His warmth and love for the Borough will never be forgotten,” said Terefenko. “Rest in peace, Mayor Perillo. Your legacy will live on in our hearts.”