Wisconsin Amber Alert: Sophia Franklin missing from Dodge County

A Wisconsin Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Sophia Franklin after she was reported missing from Beaver Dam in Dodge County, according to local officials. She’s believed to be with a 40-year-old man who is the father of her unborn child.

Sophia is 3 months pregnant and was last seen at her home in Beaver Dam at 9 p.m. on Sunday, according to the amber alert. She’s believed to be with 40-year-old Gary Day, who was seen at Sophia’s residence just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

“There is a no contact order for Gary and Sophia,” police said in the amber alert, adding that Day is the father of the unborn child.

Day is described as a 40-year-old white male with blonde hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He’s believed to have taken Sophia in a black 2014 Buick LaCrosse with Arkansas license plate number BBR 20L.

Sophia is described as a 16-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 186 pounds.

Anyone who sees Sophia, Day, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Beaver Dam Police Department at 888-304-3936 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.