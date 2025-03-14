American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport, at least 12 injured

An American Airlines plane caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport, forcing passengers to evacuate as thick smoke billowed from the jet, according to witnesses and local officials. At least 12 people were taken to hospital.

American Airlines Flight 1006, a Boeing 737-800, had taken off from Colorado Springs Airport for a flight to Dallas, Texas, but was forced to land in Denver after the crew reported engine vibrations, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“After landing and while taxiing to the gate, an engine caught fire and passengers evacuated the aircraft using the slides,” the FAA said.

Videos shared on social media showed airport crews working to extinguish the fire at the aircraft. Footage captured flames and thick smoke rising from the side of the plane as passengers evacuated onto the wing.

Article continues below the player

A spokesman for American Airlines said 172 passengers and 6 crew members were on board the plane, and at least 12 of them were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. Other details about injuries were not immediately clear.

“We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority,” the airline said in a statement.

The FAA has opened an investigation into Thursday’s incident.

Denver International Airport (DEN) is the largest airport in the United States by total land area and serves as a major hub for domestic and international travel. It is also one of the busiest airports in the country, known for its extensive flight network.

BREAKING: American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport pic.twitter.com/DwQvCCRrNz — BNO News (@BNONews) March 14, 2025