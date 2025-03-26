At least 16 dead as wildfires sweep through South Korea

At least 16 people have died and several others have been injured as multiple wildfires burn across South Korea, according to officials.

The fires affecting South Korea’s North Gyeongsang Province, began in Uiseong on March 22, and have quickly spread to cities and counties, including Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok. The wildfires are being driven by strong winds and dry conditions.

Officials say many victims likely died while trying to escape overnight on Tuesday, either from smoke inhalation or during rushed evacuations in dangerous terrain.

Yeongyang County was among the hardest-hit areas, where five people were found dead, including four believed to be members of the same family who had evacuated to a designated safe area, according to Yonhap.

Article continues below the player

In other locations, residents died after traffic accidents during evacuation, including one incident in which a vehicle exploded. Elderly victims were also found in their homes in Cheongsong, and two women were found dead in Andong, where the fires spread early due to its proximity to the ignition point in Uiseong.

The Korea Forest Service reported at least five major wildfires nationwide, with over 43,000 acres of land burned and more than 5,500 residents evacuated, according to the Associated Press.

Historic and cultural landmarks have also been threatened, including the destruction of the 1,300-year-old Gounsa Buddhist temple and the evacuation of UNESCO-listed Hahoe Village.

The South Korean government has raised the national wildfire alert to its highest level and designated the affected regions as special disaster zones. Firefighting efforts have involved nearly 9,000 personnel, over 130 helicopters, and hundreds of emergency vehicles.

The exact causes of the fires are still under investigation, authorities suspect human error in several cases. While South Korean media are pointing out systematic evacuation measures that may have contributed to the high death toll.