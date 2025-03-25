World
Avalanche in Canada kills 3 skiers, including 1 from Idaho
Three people were killed and one person was critically injured after an avalanche struck a group of heli-skiers in British Columbia, Canada, according to officials.
The avalanche occurred just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday in an alpine area on the east side of Kootenay Lake, according to the Kaslo region Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The victims were part of two separate skiing groups who had just completed a descent and were waiting in a staging area below the tree line for their helicopter pickup.
A nearby transport helicopter approaching for retrieval witnessed the avalanche and sounded a siren, the Kaslo RCMP said.
One group was able to escape, but the second—consisting of four individuals—was swept into the trees. Rescue efforts were launched immediately, but three of the skiers were pronounced dead after being recovered from the snow.
The victims are a 45-year-old U.S. man from Idaho, a 53-year-old local ski guide and a 44-year-old local man. The fourth person caught in the avalanche was critically injured and airlifted to the hospital after receiving emergency treatment at the Kaslo Community Airport.
The deadly slide comes just three weeks after a separate avalanche in Alaska claimed the lives of three skiers. According to Alaska Wildlife Troopers, the skiers were buried between 40 and nearly 100 feet deep near Girdwood.
JD Vance announces trip to Greenland to assess Arctic security
Avalanche in Canada kills 3 skiers, including 1 from Idaho
Russia, Ukraine agree to Black Sea ceasefire in U.S.-led talks
French aerobatic jets crash after mid-air collision during rehearsal
Most Viewed
-
World5 days ago
Fire at electrical substation causes widespread blackout in West London
-
World1 week ago
Several killed as aircraft crashes into sea shortly after takeoff in Honduras
-
Politics1 week ago
French politician calls for return of Statue of Liberty, criticizes Trump administration
-
Legal4 days ago
18 people shot, 3 killed, at Las Cruces, New Mexico park
-
Politics7 days ago
JFK assassination files released after Trump’s directive
-
Health2 days ago
3-year-old child dies from H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia
-
US News1 week ago
2 Arkansas tornadoes rated EF-4, strongest of deadly multi-state outbreak
-
World21 hours ago
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off southern New Zealand; tsunami advisory issued