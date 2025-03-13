Legal
BC Amber Alert: Theodore Lim abducted in Vancouver
UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. The child is safe and a suspect has been taken into custody.
A British Columbia Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Theodore Lim after he was allegedly abducted by his father in Vancouver, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The incident happened at 10:40 a.m. on Thursday when Theodore was allegedly taken outside the West Coast Family Centre on East Broadway at Kaslo Street in East Vancouver, according to the amber alert.
Investigators believe Theodore was abducted by his father, 39-year-old Davis Lim, and they were last seen running west on Broadway from Kaslo Street.
“Theodore has a medical condition and requires a ventilator, but he is currently without a piece of the ventilator and may go into medical distress,” police said. The ventilator is a 12×12-inch black box with an apparatus that attaches to Theodore’s face.
Theodore is believed to be with Davis Lim and two female siblings, aged 8 and 11.
Lim has access to a black 2010 BMW X5 with the B.C. license plate 324VCH and a blue 2006 Volkswagen Jetta with the B.C. license plate 325VCH. They may be traveling together in one of those vehicles.
Theodore is described as a 2-year-old male of Asian and Caucasian descent with brown hair, standing 2 feet tall and weighing 35 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey striped t-shirt, grey pants, and black shoes with white soles.
Davis Lim is described as a 39-year-old Asian male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with a white logo, black pants, and black shoes.
Anyone who sees Theodore, Davis or one of the suspect vehicles is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Vancouver Police Department if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.
This is an amber alert.
