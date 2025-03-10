Elon Musk says X targeted by “massive cyberattack” amid outages

X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced multiple significant outages on Monday, which owner Elon Musk attributed to a “massive cyberattack.”

Reports began surfacing around 6 a.m. ET, with users indicating issues accessing the platform and loading posts. Data from DownDetector, a service tracking online disruptions, recorded notable spikes in outage reports beginning at that time.

At the peak of these outages, tens of thousands of users reported difficulties, particularly during the period between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. By 2 p.m. ET, outage reports began to decline, signaling a stabilization, although intermittent issues persisted for some users.

Elon Musk addressed the situation on X, stating: “There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved.”

A hacker group has claimed responsibility for a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack on the platform, though this hasn’t been verified. A DDoS attack involves overwhelming an online service with internet traffic from multiple sources, making it difficult or impossible for legitimate users to access it.