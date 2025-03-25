World
French aerobatic jets crash after mid-air collision during rehearsal
Two jets from the French Air and Space Force collided during a training exercise on Tuesday afternoon in eastern France, prompting a major emergency response. All three occupants aboard the aircraft safely ejected, according to officials.
The incident involved two Dassault/Dornier Alpha Jets from the Patrouille de France, the French Air Force’s precision aerobatic team. The collision occurred just before 4 p.m. local time during rehearsal maneuvers near Air Base 113 in Saint-Dizier, according to French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu.
The two pilots and a third occupant—who was a passenger aboard one of the aircraft—successfully ejected and survived the crash. Lecornu said all three sustained minor injuries and are receiving medical treatment.
Saint-Dizier Mayor Quentin Brière confirmed that the jets crashed in uninhabited areas. One aircraft came down in a marshy, forested zone, while the second impacted part of a cement plant located in an industrial area. Both aircraft were destroyed.
Eyewitness footage captured the moment of the mid-air collision and subsequent crashes. Videos show at least six aircraft flying in close formation, releasing smoke in the colors of the French flag. During a coordinated maneuver, one jet appears to clip the rear of another. A small fire and debris are visible immediately following the collision.
The pilots are seen ejecting moments before the jets hit the ground. One aircraft can be seen crashing into the cement plant, resulting in a fireball and a blaze.
Tuesday’s incident comes after a previous mid-air collision involving French Air Force Rafale jets in the same region. In August 2024, two Rafales from the 113 Air Base collided while returning from a refueling mission in Germany. Two crew members were killed, and a third survived.
Russia, Ukraine agree to Black Sea ceasefire in U.S.-led talks
French aerobatic jets crash after mid-air collision during rehearsal
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off southern New Zealand; tsunami advisory issued
Texas Amber Alert: 15-year-old Colton Kahan missing in Dallas
Most Viewed
-
World5 days ago
Fire at electrical substation causes widespread blackout in West London
-
World1 week ago
Several killed as aircraft crashes into sea shortly after takeoff in Honduras
-
Politics1 week ago
French politician calls for return of Statue of Liberty, criticizes Trump administration
-
Legal4 days ago
18 people shot, 3 killed, at Las Cruces, New Mexico park
-
Politics7 days ago
JFK assassination files released after Trump’s directive
-
Health2 days ago
3-year-old child dies from H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia
-
US News1 week ago
2 Arkansas tornadoes rated EF-4, strongest of deadly multi-state outbreak
-
World19 hours ago
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off southern New Zealand; tsunami advisory issued