Houston bar shooting leaves 6 injured; police looking for 2 suspects
An overnight shooting at a bar in Houston, Texas has left six people injured, including several in critical condition, according to officials. At least two suspects are being sought by police.
Officers responded at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday to reports of multiple people shot at Latinas Sports Bar, located at 6419 Hillcrest Avenue, according to Assistant Chief James Skelton of the Houston Police Department (HPD).
Upon arrival, officers located three individuals who had been shot and were transported to a local hospital. Another three individuals were taken to hospitals in private vehicles. All victims are male.
According to Skelton, out of the six shot, four are in critical condition and had undergone surgery. No additional information about the identities of the victims was provided.
The Assistant Chief described the incident as an “isolated attack,” and believes the shots were targeted from outside the establishment, which was operating outside permissible hours and was “packed” at the time.
Houston police are looking for two suspects, both Hispanic males, who were traveling in a black Toyota Corolla. HPD is asking anyone with information to contact Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers Houston for a reward of up to $5,000.
