Israel intercepts ballistic missile from Yemen

Sirens were activated in central Israel early Thursday morning following a ballistic missile launch from Yemen, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The missile was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force before entering Israeli airspace.

Alerts were issued and sirens sounded in multiple Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and areas west of Jerusalem, shortly after 4 a.m. local time. According to the IDF, the alerts were activated due to projectile fire from Yemen.

“Following alerts that were activated a short time ago in several areas of the country, the Air Force intercepted one missile launched from Yemen,” the IDF said in an update about 10 minutes after the initial alerts. “The missile was intercepted before it crossed into the country’s territory, the alerts were activated according to policy.”

A spokesperson for Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency medical and disaster service, said that following the sirens in central Israel and Jerusalem, no casualties had been reported so far, except for individuals suffering from anxiety and those injured while seeking shelter, according to analyst Joe Truzman.

Article continues below the player

The time it takes for a ballistic missile launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen to reach Israel varies depending on its speed and trajectory. In past instances, missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas have arrived between 15 to 25 minutes after launch.

This incident follows a series of missile and drone attacks launched by Yemen’s Houthis against Israel since the start of the Gaza war, with the group citing support for Palestinians as justification. The Houthis have previously targeted Israeli cities and military sites, while Israel has carried out airstrikes in Yemen in response.

The attack also comes amid rising tensions in the region following the collapse of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On Tuesday, Israel launched multiple airstrikes across Gaza, killing over 400 Palestinians, including civilians. The United States has also ramped up strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, following an order by President Donald Trump.