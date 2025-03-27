Kansas measles cases rise to 23 as officials investigate links to regional outbreak

Kansas has confirmed 13 new measles cases, bringing the total to 23 so far this year, according to health officials. The cases may be linked to the current outbreak affecting Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

According to data released by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday, the affected counties include Stevens and Kiowa, each with six cases, as well as Grant, Gray, Haskell, and Morton counties. All six counties are near the Oklahoma Panhandle, close to areas already impacted by the multi-state outbreak.

Most of the infections involve children: six cases are in children aged 0 to 4, nine in children aged 5 to 10, six in adolescents aged 11 to 17, and two in adults over 18. Thirteen of the cases are female, nine male, and one is listed as unknown.

Of the 23 confirmed cases, 21 involve individuals who were unvaccinated. One individual is vaccinated and another is pending verification.

“While genetic sequencing of the first Kansas case reported is consistent with an epidemiological link to the Texas and New Mexico outbreaks, the source of exposure is still unknown,” said Jill Bronaugh, communications director for KDHE.

“Because measles is a highly infectious disease, it is very important for anyone exposed and experiencing symptoms to isolate from others with the exception of visiting a health care provider,” KDHE said.

The outbreak in West Texas has so far resulted in 327 confirmed cases, mostly in unvaccinated children and teenagers. Another 43 cases have been reported in New Mexico, and nine in Oklahoma. One death has been confirmed in Texas, and another remains under investigation in New Mexico.

In total, 456 measles cases have been reported nationwide in 2025, with most tied to the outbreak in the South-Central U.S.