Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes Los Angeles area

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck the Los Angeles area on Sunday afternoon, with shaking widely felt in southern California, according to seismologists. Several aftershocks have been recorded.

The earthquake occurred at 1:03 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located in Los Angeles County near the Ventura County line, approximately 6.8 miles southwest of Westlake Village and about 7 miles from Malibu. It had a preliminary depth of 7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the USGS ShakeMap, weak to light shaking may have been felt in Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, and Agoura Hills, while weak shaking may have been felt in Los Angeles, Simi Valley, the San Fernando Valley, and Ventura.

User-submitted reports on the USGS website indicate that the earthquake was felt as far south as San Clemente in Orange County and as far north as Santa Barbara.

At least six aftershocks have been recorded following the earthquake, with the strongest measuring magnitude 3.0.

“Sudden, violent shaking—knocked pictures off of shelves,” a user from Woodland Hills reported to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). “Accompanied with noise that sounded like a wind gust.”