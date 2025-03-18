World
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolts Chile; strong shaking reported near epicenter
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Chile on Tuesday evening, according to seismologists. Strong shaking was reported near the epicenter area.
The earthquake occurred at 6:17 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located 14 miles southwest of La Serena, in the Coquimbo region of Chile, and at a depth of 33 miles, according to Chile’s seismological service.
The Chilean National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) reported strong shaking across the epicentral area, including in the cities of Coquimbo, Ovalle, and La Serena.
Some residents took to social media, describing the quake as alarming and fearing it was the precursor to a larger earthquake.
Lighter shaking was reported more than 200 miles away in Santiago, Chile’s capital. However, no significant impacts or damage are expected from the earthquake.
Chile is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active region. The country experienced the largest earthquake ever recorded in May 1960, when a magnitude 9.5 quake and subsequent tsunami killed thousands.
NASA astronauts stuck in space for 9 months safely return on SpaceX capsule
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake jolts Chile; strong shaking reported near epicenter
Minnesota State Senator Justin Eichorn arrested for soliciting a minor
Minor earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
InfoWars reporter Jamie White killed outside Austin apartment
-
US News5 days ago
American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport, at least 12 injured
-
Legal5 days ago
BC Amber Alert: Theodore Lim abducted in Vancouver
-
World21 hours ago
Several killed as aircraft crashes into sea shortly after takeoff in Honduras
-
Politics2 days ago
French politician calls for return of Statue of Liberty, criticizes Trump administration
-
Politics5 days ago
US Agency for Global Media to cancel contracts with AP, Reuters, and AFP
-
US News2 days ago
2 Arkansas tornadoes rated EF-4, strongest of deadly multi-state outbreak
-
World6 days ago
Mexico launches federal probe over mass graves at suspected cartel site