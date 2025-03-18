Legal
Minnesota State Senator Justin Eichorn arrested for soliciting a minor
Minnesota Republican State Senator Justin Eichorn has been arrested for soliciting a minor for prostitution, according to officials. His arrest has prompted calls for his immediate resignation from Minnesota lawmakers.
The Bloomington Police Department said Eichorn, 40, was taken into custody on Monday after communicating with undercover detectives posing as a 17-year-old female.
Authorities said Eichorn, from Grand Rapids, was observed arriving in a pickup truck at a prearranged meeting location near the 8300 block of Normandale Avenue, where uniformed officers arrested him outside his vehicle without incident.
Eichorn was booked into the Bloomington Police Department jail and is expected to be transferred to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center. He faces charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution.
“As a 40-year-old man, if you come to the Orange Jumpsuit District looking to have sex with someone’s child, you can expect that we are going to lock you up,” Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said. “I have always advocated stiffer penalties for these types of offenses.”
The police department stated that the investigation remains active.
In response to the arrest, Minnesota Senate Republicans released a statement urging Eichorn to step down. “We are shocked by these reports, and this alleged conduct demands an immediate resignation,” the statement read. “Justin has a difficult road ahead, and he needs to focus on his family.”
