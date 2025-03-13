Police officer shot at precinct near University of Maryland in Baltimore County

A shooting at a police precinct parking lot near the University of Maryland in Baltimore County (UMBC) has left an officer injured and the suspect in custody, according to officials.

The Baltimore County Police Department (BCoPD) said on Thursday afternoon that they were responding to reports of a shooting at the 900 block of Walker Ave. in Catonsville. The shooting occurred at the parking lot of the Wilkens Precinct, in the area of the UMBC campus.

“This afternoon at approximately 2:30 p.m. an armed subject approached an officer assigned to our Wilkens Precinct and began to fire upon him” said BCoPD in an update.

The officer was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and is undergoing surgery.

In a short message on its website, UMBC said that the suspect has been taken into custody and that police were still on the scene investigating, adding that people should stay away from the area of Walker Ave.