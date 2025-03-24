World
Pope Francis discharged from hospital after health scare; begins recovery at Vatican
Pope Francis has been discharged from hospital on Sunday following treatment for a serious respiratory infection that required more than five weeks of hospitalization, according to the Vatican.
Before departing the hospital, Pope Francis greeted around 3,000 people gathered outside the main entrance, offering a brief wave and a soft “thank you to everyone” from a balcony overlooking the crowd, according to Vatican News. His voice, affected by weeks of respiratory therapy, was faint, but his presence drew cheers and applause.
After leaving the hospital the Pope made a stop at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major, where he met with Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas and left flowers before the icon of Mary Salus Populi Romani, a gesture of thanks for what he called her care and protection during his illness.
The 88-year-old pontiff has returned to his residence at Santa Marta inside Vatican City, where he will continue his recovery.
Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital on February 14 with acute respiratory insufficiency caused by a polymicrobial infection, which developed into bilateral pneumonia.
His condition became critical on February 22, when he experienced an acute respiratory crisis marked by bronchospasm, requiring broncho-aspiration and mechanical ventilation. A second health crisis occurred days later, further heightening concerns about the Pope’s condition.
After responding well to treatment and showing steady improvement, his doctors decided to discharge him. However, he has been prescribed at least two months of continued convalescence at home, during which he will rest and receive ongoing care. He is not expected to immediately resume public meetings or a full work schedule.
