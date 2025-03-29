Small plane crashes into home near Minneapolis; sparks large fire

A small plane crashed into a home near Minneapolis, Minnesota, sparking a large fire that prompted an emergency response from local fire crews, according to first responders.

According to the Extra Alarm Association of the Twin Cities, the aircraft crashed into a home near the intersection of Kyle Avenue North and Noble Avenue in the suburban city of Brooklyn Park. The incident occurred at around 12:23 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire crews arriving on scene found the home fully engulfed in flames with fire threatening nearby structures. The response was upgraded to a house fire by 12:26 p.m.

Brooklyn Park Engine 1 began fire suppression efforts while Tower 21 deployed its aerial unit for water tower operations. Additional engines established water supply lines to support firefighting efforts.

According to KMSP, citing officials, no one inside the home was injured.

Firefighting crews were instructed not to disturb any aircraft debris at the scene to preserve evidence for federal investigators.

Governor Tim Walz said in a post in social media that his team was in contact with local officials and closely monitoring the situation. “Grateful to the first responders answering the call,” he wrote.

There was no immediate information about the number of people aboard the aircraft or their conditions, or the cause of the incident.