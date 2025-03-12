Texas measles outbreak reaches Oklahoma; total cases climb past 250

The number of measles cases linked to an outbreak in Texas that has spread to New Mexico has surged to over 250, with Oklahoma confirming its first two cases related to the outbreak, according to health officials.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (TXDSHS) confirmed 25 new cases on Tuesday in the outbreak affecting the South Plains in the western part of the state. So far, 223 cases have been confirmed in Texas since the outbreak began in late January, resulting in one death and 29 hospitalizations.

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) also confirmed three new cases related to the outbreak, bringing the total to 33 cases and one death under investigation. The newly identified cases include individuals who were previously ill but had not been identified until after their illness.

Until today, all cases in New Mexico had been reported in Lea County, which borders West Texas. However, the first case in Eddy County was confirmed.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma reported its first two probable cases associated with the outbreak in undisclosed locations.

“After realizing they had been exposed to measles, the individuals took the proper precautions by immediately excluding themselves from public settings and staying home throughout their contagious period,” said the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH). “By following public health recommendations after an exposure, these individuals prevented the risk of transmitting measles to the public.”

In total, 258 measles cases have been reported in the outbreak, primarily among unvaccinated children and teenagers. The outbreak has resulted in one confirmed death—an unvaccinated school-aged child in Lubbock, Texas—and one death under investigation in New Mexico, where a resident tested positive for measles posthumously.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can cause life-threatening complications in individuals who are not protected against the virus. During an outbreak, approximately one in five infected individuals requires hospitalization, and one in 20 develops pneumonia, according to TXDSHS. In rare cases, measles can lead to brain swelling and death.

The virus spreads through direct contact with infectious droplets or through airborne transmission when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Symptoms typically appear one to two weeks after exposure.

Early symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A few days later, the characteristic measles rash appears as flat, red spots on the face before spreading down the neck, trunk, and the rest of the body.