Trump ends Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden

President Donald Trump announced Monday that Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection, stating that their security details will be removed effective immediately.

In a social media post, Trump claimed Hunter Biden had been under Secret Service protection for an “extended period” with as many as 18 agents assigned to him.

Trump also mentioned that Hunter Biden was vacationing in South Africa, a country he said had been removed from U.S. financial aid programs due to human rights concerns.

“Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden, who has 13 agents, will be taken off the list,” Trump wrote.

Former President Joe Biden’s pardoned his son before leaving office. The full and unconditional pardon covered any crimes Hunter Biden “may have committed or taken part in” since 2014, including charges related to tax evasion and illegally purchasing a firearm.