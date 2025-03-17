Politics
Trump ends Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden
President Donald Trump announced Monday that Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection, stating that their security details will be removed effective immediately.
In a social media post, Trump claimed Hunter Biden had been under Secret Service protection for an “extended period” with as many as 18 agents assigned to him.
Trump also mentioned that Hunter Biden was vacationing in South Africa, a country he said had been removed from U.S. financial aid programs due to human rights concerns.
“Please be advised that, effective immediately, Hunter Biden will no longer receive Secret Service protection. Likewise, Ashley Biden, who has 13 agents, will be taken off the list,” Trump wrote.
Former President Joe Biden’s pardoned his son before leaving office. The full and unconditional pardon covered any crimes Hunter Biden “may have committed or taken part in” since 2014, including charges related to tax evasion and illegally purchasing a firearm.
Trump ends Secret Service protection for Hunter and Ashley Biden
Deputy killed in crash while responding to stolen vehicle report in southern California
Forever 21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, plans US store closures
JFK assassination records to be fully released Tuesday, Trump announces
Most Viewed
-
Legal7 days ago
InfoWars reporter Jamie White killed outside Austin apartment
-
US News4 days ago
American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport, at least 12 injured
-
Legal4 days ago
BC Amber Alert: Theodore Lim abducted in Vancouver
-
Politics1 day ago
French politician calls for return of Statue of Liberty, criticizes Trump administration
-
Politics4 days ago
US Agency for Global Media to cancel contracts with AP, Reuters, and AFP
-
US News1 week ago
Small plane crashes into Pennsylvania residential parking lot; 5 on board injured
-
US News1 week ago
3 killed after medical helicopter crashes near Jackson, Mississippi
-
World5 days ago
Mexico launches federal probe over mass graves at suspected cartel site