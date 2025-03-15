Trump orders military strikes on Houthis in Yemen

The United States military has launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen following an order from President Donald Trump, who described the action as a response to ongoing attacks on American and allied vessels in the region.

Trump announced the strikes on Saturday in a statement, declaring that the U.S. would use “overwhelming lethal force” until the Houthis cease their attacks on international shipping.

“Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen,” Trump wrote. “They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones.”

Reports of explosions in Yemen surfaced prior to Trump’s announcement, with sources indicating airstrikes targeted key Houthi positions. The strikes come just days after the Houthis stated their intent to resume attacks on Israeli vessels in response to Israel’s blockade on Gaza.

The Houthi Health Ministry announced that the airstrikes have so far resulted in nine deaths and nine injuries.

Trump blamed his predecessor, Joe Biden, for not taking stronger action against the Houthis earlier, saying, “Joe Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going.” He added that Houthi attacks have cost the U.S. and global economy “many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk.”

The president also warned Iran, which has been accused of supporting the Houthis, stating, “Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!”

Under the previous administration of President Joe Biden, the U.S. military conducted airstrikes on Houthi targets in coordination with the United Kingdom. These strikes were part of an effort to deter attacks on shipping. Western nations also implemented naval task forces to protect vessels, though attacks persisted despite these measures.