U.S. Education Department to slash its workforce by nearly half

The U.S. Department of Education has announced that nearly half its workforce will be laid off, as part of what officials describe as the department’s “final mission.” The move comes amid broader federal downsizing efforts under the Trump administration.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Department confirmed that impacted staff will be placed on administrative leave starting Friday, March 21.

Following the layoffs, the Department’s workforce will be reduced from 4,133 employees to approximately 2,183. The statement noted that nearly 600 employees had already departed through voluntary resignation and retirement programs over the past seven weeks, with 259 employees accepting the Deferred Resignation Program and 313 employees taking the Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment.

According to the Department, all divisions will be impacted, with some requiring “significant reorganization to better serve students, parents, educators, and taxpayers.” However, the agency assured that key statutory programs—including student loans, Pell Grants, and funding for special needs students—will continue to be administered.

Article continues below the player

Impacted employees will remain on administrative leave until June 9 and will receive full pay and benefits during this period. According to the Department, those eligible will also receive severance pay or retirement benefits based on their length of service.

The reduction follows similar workforce cuts at other federal agencies as part of broader efforts led by the Trump administration and the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to shrink the size of the federal government.

Last week, CNN reported that White House officials had prepared an executive order directing Secretary McMahon to begin the process of dismantling the Department of Education.