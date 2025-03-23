Van crash in northern Mexico kills 11; triggers wildfire

A van accident in northern Mexico has left 11 dead and multiple injured after the vehicle plunged into a ravine, officials said. The accident sparked a wildfire that is being brought under control.

The accident occurred just after noon on Sunday in a mountainous area near the city of Monterrey, according to public safety officials of the state of Nuevo León. The van was carrying 16 people near the ‘Cola de Caballo’ touristic park when it fell off a cliff.

According to authorities, at least 11 people died in the accident, including one person who was initially reported missing. A rescue operation is underway to recover the bodies of the deceased.

Another five people were injured and transported to various hospitals, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The circumstances that led to the accident are currently unclear, but officials indicated that it could have been caused by a mechanical failure. The road is characterized by sharp curves and steep ravines.

The crash caused the vehicle to catch fire, with flames spreading into surrounding vegetation and igniting a wildfire that required the mobilization of multiple agencies.

Firefighters and equipment, including a helicopter, were deployed to control the fire, which was still active as of 7:30 p.m. ET and had spread to approximately five acres.