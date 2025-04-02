2 officers shot during traffic stop in Virginia; suspect in custody

Two police officers were shot during a traffic stop in Fairfax County, Virginia, according to officials. Both officers sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The Fairfax County Police Department confirmed that the incident occurred in the 4000 block of Majestic Lane in Greenbriar on Wednesday afternoon, near a strip mall between the city of Fairfax and Chantilly. Officers were conducting a traffic stop when gunfire broke out, leaving two officers wounded.

Both were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect is in custody.

Footage from the scene showed a heavy police presence near a silver four-door sedan parked in the median of a roadway. A Fairfax County Police SUV was positioned behind the vehicle, with several officers gathered nearby, some pointing their weapons. Moments later, multiple officers were seen pulling the suspect—who appeared to be unresponsive—from the sedan.

Article continues below the player

Greenbriar is a suburban community in Virginia within the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. Majestic Lane, where the shooting took place, has been shut down between Route 50 and Meadow Hill Lane, and authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are currently unknown.

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED