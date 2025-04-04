4 killed, 1 critically injured in Italian cable car accident near Naples

A cable car accident in southern Italy has left four people dead and one critically injured, according to authorities and local media.

The incident occurred after a cabin on the Mount Faito cableway, which connects the city of Castellammare di Stabia to the summit, plunged to the ground following what officials believe was a cable failure.

According to Italy’s ANSA news agency, the accident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. local time. The cable car, which was carrying five people—two couples of foreign tourists and the operator—fell from a significant height near the top of the mountain. Emergency responders initially lost contact with the cabin, raising fears of a fatal incident. Rescue efforts were complicated by poor weather and thick fog in the area.

The only survivor, initially reported as a woman by Italian media but identified as a middle-aged man by Sky News, was airlifted in critical condition to Ospedale del Mare hospital in Naples. According to the Daily Mail, the deceased include two British tourists, one Israeli tourist, and the Italian operator of the cable car. Another Israeli national was seriously injured in the fall, reportedly suffering multiple fractures.

A separate cabin carrying 16 people was left suspended mid-air approximately 20 meters above the ground after the initial crash. Rescue crews used harnesses to safely extract each passenger. All passengers in the second cabin were brought down without injuries, and the emergency brake system reportedly functioned correctly in that car.

The cableway had reopened just ten days ago for the summer season following its regular winter closure, according to ANSA. The Faito line is a popular tourist attraction that offers panoramic views of the Bay of Naples.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the incident. Prosecutors have opened a case against unknown persons on possible charges of involuntary manslaughter and causing a public disaster.

According to local officials, the weather conditions at the time included a thunderstorm warning issued earlier in the day, but the system remained operational.