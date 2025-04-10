Gas explosion in Lexington, Missouri kills 1 and damages multiple homes

A gas explosion at a neighborhood in Lexington, Missouri, left at least one person dead and caused widespread damage to several homes, according to officials and local media.

The explosion occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday after a subcontractor struck a gas line behind a funeral home on 18th Street, between Franklin and South Streets, according to a statement from the City of Lexington.

According to KMZU, the blast was triggered when the contractor hit a Liberty gas line, causing an explosion that seriously damaged at least three structures. One home was destroyed and several others were badly damaged.

At least one person has died in the explosion, according to KMBC 9. Officials have not yet released information on any injuries sustained in the blast.

Multiple emergency agencies responded to the scene, which remains active as of late Wednesday night. Authorities have urged residents to avoid the area while emergency crews continue working to secure the site.

Liberty Gas, the local utility provider, confirmed that gas service has been shut off to the entire city as a safety precaution. A company spokesperson said service may not be restored until Wednesday morning.

“For safety reasons, please stay away from the area as the site is still being secured and to allow emergency responders to do their job,” the city said in an update posted at 9:21 p.m.