Legal
Over 100 illegal immigrants arrested in Colorado Springs nightclub raid
More than 100 people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally were arrested early Sunday after a multi-agency raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs, according to officials.
The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it participated in a months-long investigation into serious criminal activity at the club, located in the 200 block of South Academy Boulevard. The operation was carried out alongside federal and local law enforcement partners, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
According to CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez, the department’s role was focused solely on investigating criminal violations and not immigration enforcement, which is not authorized under Colorado law.
“This operation was the result of a months-long investigation into serious criminal activity in our community,” Vasquez said, adding that further information regarding immigration enforcement should be directed to federal agencies.
Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a post on Twitter/X that more than 100 illegal aliens were apprehended at the nightclub, which she described as being frequented by members of the Tren de Aragua (TDA) and MS-13 gangs. Authorities also seized cocaine, methamphetamine, and pink cocaine during the operation. Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants, Bondi said.
DEA’s Rocky Mountain Division confirmed that approximately 114 individuals suspected of being illegally in the country were taken into custody. Officials said the raid occurred around 3:45 a.m. local time after agents gave multiple warnings for those inside the nightclub to surrender. More than 200 people were reportedly inside at the time of the raid.
Federal agents said those detained were placed on buses for processing and likely deportation proceedings. DEA officials also noted that more than a dozen active-duty military members were among the nightclub’s patrons or working as security guards.
The investigation into the criminal activities at the club remains ongoing, and authorities said additional arrests for criminal violations are expected.
Shooting in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina leaves 11 injured; suspect killed by police
Over 100 illegal immigrants arrested in Colorado Springs nightclub raid
North Korea confirms soldiers were sent to Russia to fight Ukrainian forces
Death toll rises to 11 after driver crashes into festival crowd in Vancouver
Most Viewed
-
World20 hours ago
At least 9 people killed after man drives SUV into Vancouver street festival
-
Legal3 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Ivanna Gonzalez missing from North Richland Hills
-
World5 days ago
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Australia; shaking felt in Sydney
-
US News3 days ago
Aerobatic pilot Rob Holland killed in plane crash at Langley AFB
-
Legal3 days ago
Inmate dies following altercation at USP Pollock in Louisiana
-
World6 days ago
Queen Sonja of Norway hospitalized with breathing difficulties
-
Legal5 days ago
Florida Amber Alert: Liam Smith reportedly abducted in Miami Gardens
-
Health1 week ago
Mexico H5N1 bird flu death linked to D1.1 genotype