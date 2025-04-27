Over 100 illegal immigrants arrested in Colorado Springs nightclub raid

More than 100 people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally were arrested early Sunday after a multi-agency raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs, according to officials.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it participated in a months-long investigation into serious criminal activity at the club, located in the 200 block of South Academy Boulevard. The operation was carried out alongside federal and local law enforcement partners, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

According to CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez, the department’s role was focused solely on investigating criminal violations and not immigration enforcement, which is not authorized under Colorado law.

“This operation was the result of a months-long investigation into serious criminal activity in our community,” Vasquez said, adding that further information regarding immigration enforcement should be directed to federal agencies.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a post on Twitter/X that more than 100 illegal aliens were apprehended at the nightclub, which she described as being frequented by members of the Tren de Aragua (TDA) and MS-13 gangs. Authorities also seized cocaine, methamphetamine, and pink cocaine during the operation. Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants, Bondi said.

DEA’s Rocky Mountain Division confirmed that approximately 114 individuals suspected of being illegally in the country were taken into custody. Officials said the raid occurred around 3:45 a.m. local time after agents gave multiple warnings for those inside the nightclub to surrender. More than 200 people were reportedly inside at the time of the raid.

Federal agents said those detained were placed on buses for processing and likely deportation proceedings. DEA officials also noted that more than a dozen active-duty military members were among the nightclub’s patrons or working as security guards.

The investigation into the criminal activities at the club remains ongoing, and authorities said additional arrests for criminal violations are expected.