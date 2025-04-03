Stabbing spree in Washington, D.C. leaves 7 injured, including the suspect

Six people were injured in a stabbing attack near the Gallaudet University campus in Northeast Washington, D.C., according to officials. The suspect, who also stabbed himself, is currently in custody.

The incident unfolded in a residential area near the intersection of Montello Avenue and Meigs Place NE. D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said that officers from the 5th District responded to the scene at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Thursday, arriving in under a minute after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found multiple victims suffering from stab wounds and began administering first aid while calling for D.C. Fire and EMS.

According to Chief Smith, four women and two men were transported to area hospitals. All are currently listed in stable condition. The victims include two good Samaritans who attempted to intervene and were injured in the process.

One of the victims is a female acquaintance of the suspect, and another group targeted included a grandmother and her two granddaughters, who were reportedly getting into a car when they were approached.

The suspect, who was found lying on the ground in the 1700 block of Montello Avenue NE, was taken into custody without incident by the 5th District’s Crime Suppression Team. A knife believed to have been used in the attack was recovered just a few feet from the suspect. He is currently undergoing surgery and remains in police custody.

Preliminary information suggests that the suspect may have been under the influence of an unknown substance and in an altered mental state. Police believe he initially stabbed himself before attacking the female acquaintance and then others nearby.

“This incident highlights the need for assistance for substance abuse issues in our community,” Chief Smith said. She also cautioned against intervening in violent incidents, despite praising the bravery of the bystanders who attempted to stop the attack.

The incident occurred just a few blocks from Gallaudet University, in the northeastern quadrant of Washington, D.C., far from major tourist areas such as the National Mall and the White House. The investigation is ongoing, and no motive has been confirmed at this time.