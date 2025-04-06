Texas confirms 2nd measles death amid growing multistate outbreak

Health officials in Texas have confirmed a second measles-related death in the state amid a growing outbreak that has now spread across at least three U.S. states.

The latest death involves a school-aged child who tested positive for measles and died Thursday at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, due to measles pulmonary failure, according to a statement from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The child, who had no underlying health conditions, was unvaccinated.

As of Friday, Texas has reported 481 measles cases since the outbreak was first identified in late January. Most of the cases are in children, and 56 individuals have required hospitalization, state health authorities said.

The outbreak has since expanded to other states. New Mexico has reported 54 confirmed cases, including one fatality under investigation—a person who tested positive for measles postmortem in early March. The individual, an unvaccinated resident of Lea County, had not sought medical care prior to their death.

Oklahoma has confirmed eight cases and two probable ones, while Kansas has reported 24 cases that may be linked to the broader outbreak.

With three deaths reported so far this year, this marks the first time since measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000 that multiple deaths from the virus have been recorded in a single year, according to historical data.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can cause life-threatening complications in individuals who are not protected against the virus. During an outbreak, approximately one in five infected individuals requires hospitalization, and one in 20 develops pneumonia, according to TXDSHS. In rare cases, measles can lead to brain swelling and death.

The virus spreads through direct contact with infectious droplets or through airborne transmission when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Symptoms typically appear one to two weeks after exposure.

Early symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A few days later, the characteristic measles rash appears as flat, red spots on the face before spreading down the neck, trunk, and the rest of the body.